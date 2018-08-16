Metro Detroit weather: Scattered showers, thunderstorms possible Friday

DETROIT - Sunshine has been hard to come by Thursday, and Friday won't be much of an improvement. Plus, the showers will keep coming.

Expect rain to hang around through Thursday evening and linger overnight as a front approaches from the west. The showers won't produce a lot of rain.

Overnight lows will be similar to Wednesday night's numbers in the Metro and South zones, with slightly cooler numbers in the West and North zones.

When it comes to rain, the new drought monitor came out Thursday morning. It was virtually unchanged. The only places that saw improvement were south and west portions of Lenawee County, which went from moderate drought to abnormally dry. Needless to say, we still need every drop we can get.

There's not much of a change in store for Friday. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be around, but no severe weather is expected. Highs should inch toward 80 degrees, with muggy air still in place.

The weekend might not be completely dry. A shower is possible Saturday afternoon but not likely. Sunday looks dry, with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures both weekend days will be close to average. Humidity will drop from muggy Saturday to noticeable Sunday.

Temperatures will cool down next week. In fact, this weekend’s highs might be as warm as it gets until next weekend.

