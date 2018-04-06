Metro Detroit weather: Scattered snow, rain for blustery Friday evening

Andrew Humphrey takes a look at the upcoming Metro Detroit weather forecast for April 6, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - After a snowy Friday morning, the afternoon and evening have scattered raindrops and snowflakes to keep Detroiters on their toes. Colder air arrives, again, Friday night. Although it will be brighter, winter coats will still be needed this weekend.

Friday evening will be chilly and windy with scattered rain and snow. Drivers must remain alert for slippery spots while driving home from work, picking their kids up from school, running errands or going out to dinner or the movies. Temperatures drop from the low 40s through the 30s.

Sunset is at 8:05 p.m. ET.

Friday night will become clearer after midnight and much colder. Overnight lows will be in the low and mid 20s.

Sunrise will be at 7:06 a.m. ET.

An hour before sunrise, Saturn and Mars will be visible right next to the Moon in the Motown's southeast sky. Remember to bundle up before inspiring the astronomer in your house or in you to view the celestial sight.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly to partly sunny with scattered flurries north of 8 Mile. Highs will only be in the middle and upper 30s; nearly 20 degrees below average. Winter gear needed, again, to stay warm going to and from the Home and Garden Show in Novi or Jump Into Science at Cranbrook.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the low 40s.

Another rain-snow mix is possible Monday and early Tuesday with daytime temps near 40°F.

Sunnier and milder Wednesday. Highs near 50°F. Spring is on the way; I promise.

