Metro Detroit weather: Scattered thunderstorm chances today

DETROIT - The heaviest rain overnight was near and north of I-69, where one to three inches of rain fell.

Accordingly, a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for that area through this afternoon. Although the rain will gradually slide southward this morning, it will take a while for some of the flood waters to recede. Farther south in the heart of our metropolitan area, showers and scattered thunderstorms will increase through the day. I do not expect anywhere near the amounts of rain that fell farther north.

The other feature of interest is the cold front moving southward across the area. South of the front, temperatures are in the low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius), and may rise a few degrees this morning.

Once the front passes through your area, temps will immediately fall through the 60s and, by the time you leave work and the kids head home from school this afternoon, it will likely be only around 60 degrees (16 degrees Celsius).

A southwest wind south of the front will shift to the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Today's sunrise is at 7:31 a.m., and today's sunset is at 7:14 p.m.

Rain will become scattered and light this evening. Then, toward morning, another batch of rain will cross the southern half of our area. Lows in the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius).

Thursday forecast

Rain Thursday morning will diminish to scattered showers in the afternoon, with highs in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Becoming much cooler Thursday night, with lows in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius), but possibly only in the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius) in rural areas far from the Urban Heat Island.

Friday forecast

Partly cloudy on Friday, but highs only reach the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius). It'll be a chilly night at those high school football games, but at least it'll be dry.

Weekend Update

Saturday looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy. If you have any yard work to get done this weekend, I strongly advise doing it Saturday. Highs in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Showers move in Saturday night probably after midnight -- our Date Night plans look dry at this point, although any speeding up of this next front would bring the rain in by late evening.

The rain continues into Sunday morning. With a bit of luck, perhaps we can dry things out for the afternoon with a bit of sun. Highs in the mid to upper 60s (19 to 20 degrees Celsius).

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.