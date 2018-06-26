Metro Detroit weather: Scattered thunderstorms by late evening

DETROIT - The 4 Live Radar has been tracking thunderstorms to our southwest. The storms are fading and splitting away from us, but you can expect to see scattered thunderstorms by the late evening, if not before.

Severe weather is not expected, but downpours are likely. Lows will be mild, in the mid- to upper 60s.

Right now, it looks like most of the nighttime wet weather will be gone for the morning commute. Showers and thunderstorms will reappear after that and become more numerous in the afternoon.

A cold front will arrive before sunset, taking the wet weather with it. Highs will return to a muggy 80 degrees, but humidity will dip just a bit by nightfall.

We will be dry for the remainder of the week, but the heat and humidity will turn up to 11 ("Spinal Tap," kids, go ask mom and dad) for the weekend.

Temperatures in the 90s will return by Friday, with heat index readings in the upper 90s.

Saturday looks like the hottest day of the year so far. The mercury will climb to 97 degrees, but it will feel like triple digits. Sunday will be 5 degrees cooler. The heat index will again likely reach triple digits.

Humidity will drop by late Monday, but temperatures will remain above normal in the upper 80s. That might be the coolest high we see next week.

Check out the stunning stretch of heat in our 10-day forecast.

