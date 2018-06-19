Metro Detroit weather: Several more chances of rain rest of week

DETROIT - The weather in Metro Detroit has taken quite a turn from the weekend. Temperatures are down, humidity is gone and we'll finally get some "typical" weather for a change.

On Tuesday night, expect scattered showers to linger through the night. Lows will range from the upper 50s to low 60s.

We'll still have a few sprinkles around Wednesday morning. Then, the afternoon will be dry, with decreasing clouds.

Plenty of sunshine will emerge by late afternoon, but temperatures will still only hit the mid-70s, with low humidity. We'll have a beautiful evening for backyard dinners, T-ball or any outside activities.

Seasonable temperatures and low humidity will continue through the weekend.

Our next chance of rain will arrive Friday. Right now, it looks like rain will show up late in the day, and some of that will linger into early Saturday.

It’s a bit too early to tell how much of Saturday will be rain-free. Showers will be possible Sunday, too.

The heat will start to crank up again by the second half of next week.

