Metro Detroit weather: Severe storm chances this afternoon

A warm and muggy start to your Tuesday with some scattered showers around Metro Detroit, especially in our North Zone early this morning.

You can expect more scattered rain and thundershowers scattered about SE Lower Michigan this morning, and then a warm and muggy midday break. Highs today should be in the low to mid 80s feeling a few degrees warmer with the humidity cranked up again.

The morning clouds and showers will help keep temps from taking off, and partly sunny skies this afternoon may bust open for an hour or two taking highs a little higher.

We have a Marginal Risk for severe weather this late afternoon and evening.

A few thunderstorms will develop with the capability of large hail and gusty wind damage. Keep an eye to the skies and the Local4Casters App radar for your late afternoon and evening plans today.

Wednesday

A few rumbles of thunder linger through the early morning, but most of Wednesday looks dry. We will hang on to the heat and humidity one more day with highs in the mid 80s, decreasing clouds, and still enough humidity to make it feel a few degrees warmer than the air temps.

Thursday

A few scattered showers cannot be ruled out as cooler air is trying to move in. We will feel that Thursday, but Thursday may start with some showers as a cool front passes over. Most of the day again is dry with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Friday and weekend

We may not get out of the 70s Friday and Saturday and the overnights will be pleasant in the 50s making for more great sleeping nights toward the end of the work week and into the weekend. The weekend looks great with Friday and Saturday sun, and just a few more clouds Sunday as we warm back into the 80s.

