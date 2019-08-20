Metro Detroit weather: Severe storm threat Tuesday afternoon

DETROIT - The heat and humidity is here, we have a weak front hanging across the area (yes, the same one I told you about yesterday -- it just hasn’t moved), and now we’re going to add an upper level disturbance crossing the area late this afternoon – all of this adds up to the threat for at least scattered thunderstorms by late afternoon.

There is also the possibility that a few of those storms could become strong-to-severe (the farther south you are, the higher the risk), with 60 mph wind gusts being the primary severe threat.

Highs today will reach the mid to upper 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius), but the humidity will make it feel like low 90s (33 degrees Celsius). Wind will be from the south-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:46 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:27 p.m.

Any early evening storms should be out of here by 9:00 p.m., with skies becoming partly cloudy and fog developing in some areas later at night. Oppressively muggy lows only near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Wednesday forecast

Partly cloudy and continued hot and humid on Wednesday, but this is the last day of the steamy stuff.

An approaching cold front is the front edge of our relief, but also the trigger for scattered shower and thunderstorms by mid-to-late afternoon. At this point, severe storms do NOT appear likely on Wednesday. Highs in the mid to upper 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius), with the humidity making it feel like low 90s (33 degrees Celsius).

Any scattered storms in the area Wednesday evening should end pretty quickly, and then cooler, drier air begins working into the area behind that cold front. Lows by Thursday morning should be near 60 degrees (16 degrees Celsius).

Thursday forecast

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the mid 70s (25 degrees Celsius). The humidity is gone!

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the mid 50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the mid 70s (24 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the mid 50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius).

The Weekend

The upcoming weekend just may be the nicest weekend of the entire summer! Expect mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday, with comfortable temperatures and low humidity. It’ll be warm enough for your yard work, golf and tennis, pool, beach and lake activities, but not too hot.Highs Saturday in the mid to upper 70s (25 to 26 degrees Celsius), and near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius) on Sunday. And temps at night will remain perfect for sleeping with those windows open.

What a weekend!

