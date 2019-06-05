Metro Detroit weather: Severe threat update

So far this afternoon, we have just had widely scattered showers (though some had heavy downpours).

Thunderstorms erupting south of the state line are exploding, and a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for that area. For us, however, it is a much more marginal situation. On the positive side for storm development, it’s warm and humid out there, we have partial sunshine, an upper level disturbance crossing the state, and an approaching cold front. That by itself sounds like enough, and maybe it is -- we cannot let our guard down for the possibility of scattered storms yet developing this afternoon.

However, it appears that the ingredients for severe storms appear better situated south of the state line. Furthermore, if a solid line of storms does develop down there, then this acts like a wall and can block the transport of additional heat and humidity from coming farther north. So, stay alert for thunderstorm possibilities through early evening – keep an eye on things on our app’s radar – although our severe threat doesn’t look too impressive right now.

Once the cold front passes by this evening, rain chances end and skies remain mostly cloudy for the rest of the night. Lows in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius). Wind becoming north at 4 to 8 mph.

Even if skies are mostly cloudy to start our Thursday, sunshine will develop and we’ll be partly cloudy for the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s (24 degrees Celsius) will feel pleasant! North wind will become east at 4 to 8 mph, so it may be cooler on the eastside near Lakes Erie, St. Clair and Huron.

Thursday’s sunrise is at 5:58 a.m., and Thursday’s sunset is at 9:07 p.m.

Becoming mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the mid 50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Friday -- a fantastic day with highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the mid 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

Mostly sunny on Saturday -- what a great day to fire up the barbecue, get some yard work done, play some golf or tennis, go to the Tigers game, or enjoy any outdoor activity. Highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius) means that the pool or beach are definitely in play, too.

Mostly clear Saturday night, with lows in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius).

The computer model trends on Sunday are encouraging. Rain chances look lower than they did yesterday, although they aren’t zero. IF a scattered shower or thunderstorm pops up, it will likely be late afternoon. It’s possible that some of us -- perhaps most of us -- will get through the day dry! It’ll be another day with highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius), so all of the activities mentioned above on Saturday remain viable recreational options – just keep an eye on our app’s radar so there are no surprises.

