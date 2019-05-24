Metro Detroit weather: Severe weather chances for the weekend

DETROIT - Happy Finally Friday! Enjoy mostly clear to partly cloudy skies as you head out onto dry roads and temps in the upper 40s to low and mid 50s. It feels quite pleasant out there and will throughout the day all around Metro Detroit. Some morning sun will be joined by high clouds streaming in late morning and into the afternoon. With the clouds and slightly cooler air today, highs will hover around 70°F and the winds ESE 5-12 mph will help guide incoming rain away from most of us. Those who live west of I-275 and north of I-69 have the best chance at a few showers in the mid to late afternoon. Parts of SW Lower Michigan are in a Risk for Severe Weather later today, while our chance comes tomorrow.

The Storm Prediction Center has much of Metro Detroit in a Slight Risk for Severe Storms tomorrow afternoon and evening. We will have scattered strong rain and thunderstorms moving in through the early morning hours and it may be a bit damp in spots as you get up Saturday. Morning lows in the upper 50s will climb to near 80°F or warmer in the afternoon as the rain takes a midday break allowing partly sunny skies and humid air to warm and destabilize our area. Watch out for strong to severe storms to fire in the late afternoon and evening capable of damaging winds, hail, and deadly lightning.

The best rain chances Sunday will be in our South Zone or areas south of I-94 during the first half of the day. Most of us stay dry but the clouds from rain south will spill over and we only expect partly sunny or milky skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Most of your Monday, Memorial Day looks great! We won’t be quite as warm as we’d like, but a mix of sun and clouds and mid 70s with a chance for rain and thunder returning Monday night into Tuesday. We have more waves of wet weather moving through late, late Monday through Thursday morning. The activity looks to be more scattered Tuesday, and more widespread and soaking Wednesday. It looks like mostly 70s for highs most of next week. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

