Metro Detroit weather: Short dry stretch before significant rainfall returns

DETROIT - The rain is gone for now, but the next round has already made an appointment for later in the week.

Skies will become clear overnight. Winds, which will gust over 30 mph during the evening, will relax after sunset. Temperatures will drop to the mid-40s and low 50s overnight. Find your neighborhood number on the 4ZONE page.

Tuesday looks promising with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s. That’s probably going to be the best day of the week, too. We’ll turn the dry stretch into two days, but with increasing clouds, on Wednesday. Highs will stay in the mid-70s.

Thursday won’t be fun. More rain is on the way, and totals will top an inch in many locations. Right now, it looks like the highest totals will be on the east side. Unfortunately, that’s the area that can handle it the least. A rumble of thunder is possible, but the rain will be the headline.

Highs will rise from the mid-60s Thursday to the mid-70s Friday. It will be dry with partly cloudy skies to end the week.

We’ve seen better weekends than the one ahead. Rain and some thunder will be here both Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.