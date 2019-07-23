Metro Detroit weather: Shower chances return this evening

DETROIT - It’s a very clear and comfortable start to your Tuesday around Metro Detroit, and hopefully you enjoyed great sleeping weather with the windows open.

Morning temps are in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees early on as you head out, but it will warm up nicely today. Most of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario will be in the sunshine through the morning and early afternoon, but clouds will be increasing through the late afternoon with a shot at some showers after 4 p.m.

The winds will be picking up NW 5-15 mph gusting 15-25mph at times after lunch and highs will hit the upper 70s to near 80°F. The showers will be moving north to south by mid to late afternoon and may not settle on the heart of Metro Detroit until 5 or 6 p.m.

These showers will be scattered with a brief downpour and small hail, too, with a very cool column of air helping out. We don’t expect anything crazy or severe, and some of us will not even get wet.

Wednesday forecast

Wednesday looks wonderful all day tomorrow. We may start with some fog as morning lows dip into the 50s after those showers late Tuesday. The sunshine will help us into the 80s and the winds will be lighter WNW 5-12 mph, so the humidity is still on the comfy side.

Thursday forecast

The winds shift Thursday which means warming temps and more humidity, but no wild weather expected as we warm. We should be in the mid 80s Thursday and Friday with a good deal of sunshine.

Weeend outlook

The weekend is a little up in the air as the heat returns. We will be flirting with 90°F both weekend days around Metro Detroit and the humidity will return to "the air you can wear." The better bet for showers and isolated storms from the heat will be into the afternoon Sunday and Monday.

