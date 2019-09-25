Metro Detroit weather: Shower chances Wednesday

It’s a dry start to your Wednesday, and it will be a dry finish to your Hump Day, but there are no guarantees in between. We are waking up to temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s around Metro Detroit with a good balance of sunshine and clouds through the morning hours. An approaching cool front will spark some midday showers moving in from the northwest late morning into the early afternoon. This may slow you down if you are out running errands or working outside late morning through the early afternoon. We are not in any severe storm risk, and the wet weather will begin to dry out as it moves into Metro Detroit around lunchtime. Still, be prepared for a few midday showers today and highs in the mid 70s. Skies will go from partly cloudy to only partly sunny and the winds will start cranking as the front approaches, and even after it passes through SW 10-25 mph. Again, it will be dry for the evening drive and more comfortable, great sleeping air is moving in tonight.

We will wake up in the low to mid 50s Thursday under partly cloudy skies and we expect tomorrow to be dry for all of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the afternoon as some suburbs may not make it out of the 60s, especially in parts of our North Zone. Otherwise, look for lower 70s and breezy conditions WSW 8-18 mph gusting 20-25 mph.

There is another rain chance coming Friday but models are split on timing with at least one model pulling scattered rain and thundershowers in through the late afternoon and evening. Other model data suggests most of the rain showers hold off until late Friday and will last into early Saturday. So Friday highs will be impacted by increasing clouds as we again hold steady in the mid 70s. After a wet start to your Saturday, the weekend looks mainly dry ahead as we keep with the comfortable 60s and 70s throughout. It’s going to try to warm up a little bit next week but with the warmth, comes storm chances both Monday and Tuesday. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

