Metro Detroit weather: Showers accompany this week's warmup

DETROIT - We're warmer than we were on Monday and the trend will continue into the 60s, but not Tuesday night.

Clouds will continue increasing overnight Tuesday. Most of us will stay completely dry, but snow showers will develop in our West Zone closer to sunrise.

Expect a few snow showers during the morning commute. A few areas might see a few tenths of an inch of accumulation, but that won't last long. Temperatures are on their way to the mid-50s Wednesday afternoon.

Our warmest days will arrive at the end of the work week. On Thursday, we’ll max out in the mid-60s. Friday won’t be much cooler, with highs around 60 degrees. Along with those mild temperatures, expect widespread rain late Wednesday night into Thursday. A few thunderstorms aren't out of the question, either.

Saturday will be interesting, to say the least. The position of a front will be critical to temperatures. Right now, it looks like the front could lie right across the heart of our area. That could mean highs in the 60s in our South Zone and highs in the 40s in our North Zone. The weekend looks wet, as well.

Beyond that, temperatures will return to our familiar, below-normal numbers. Check those out in the 10-day forecast.

