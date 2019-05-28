Metro Detroit weather: Showers and storms bring an end to Memorial Day

DETROIT - Welcome to Memorial Day, Motown!

After a gorgeous afternoon with warm conditions and blue skies, it becomes cloudier and wetter tonight. More showers and storms are on tap for the middle of this week, that it becomes sunnier just in time for the Detroit Grand Prix.

Clouds gather Monday evening, and it will be breezy as we cool off. Temperatures will be near 70°F and will fall during dinner and commemoration ceremonies. Rain arrives and develops from the west. Families who know they will be out after sunset umbrella and prepare for heavier rain and some thunderstorms by nightfall.

Sunset is at 8:59 p.m. ET.

Some storms will have heavy downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Monday night will have scattered showers and storms after midnight. It continues to become cooler with overnight lows in the 50s.

Sunrise is at 6:02 a.m. ET.

Students and people going back to work and school on Tuesday must prepare for wet roads in the morning and in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will be on and off. It does become warmer with highs in the middle 70s.

More showers and storms are in store for Wednesday. It will be mild, again, with highs in the low 70s.

Thursday will have lingering showers. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 70s.

Sunshine returns in time for the beginning of the Detroit Grand Prix. Friday and Saturday will be sunnier and mild. Friday's highs in the low 70s. Saturday’s highs in the middle 70s.

