Metro Detroit weather: Showers, storms likely Wednesday afternoon

DETROIT - It's a nice start to the day but a stormy finish is expected later in the afternoon and evening.

Temps around Metro Detroit are in the 60s as you head out early on Wednesday and the skies are mainly clear. We will see highs in the early afternoon around 80 degrees and then the skies begin to fill in with clouds pretty quickly.

Showers and storms are most likely through the late afternoon and evening, although a few isolated thunderstorms are possible after noon. Our West Zone or areas west of I-275 are under a Marginal Risk for Severe Weather later today.

Again, eyes to the skies late afternoon and evening for storms capable of flash flooding, damaging winds, and dangerous lightning. There may be an isolated tornado in our region today, but signs point to Northern Lower Michigan as a more likely location for stronger, rotating storms.

Thursday forecast

Temps will be going the wrong way Thursday. Showers and storms will linger past midnight, but we should be dry by the time you head out and about early tomorrow. Skies will only be partly sunny with winds picking up WNW 10-20 mph gusting 20-30 mph. We will start in the 60s but those numbers will slowly slide down into the upper 50s into the afternoon.

Friday forecast

Friday is cool with lows in the 30s to low 40s and afternoon highs will only hit the mid 50s at best with a few scattered light rain showers in the late afternoon and early evening. Patchy frost to start your weekend Saturday and we shouldn’t get out of the 50s all weekend. We will have brighter skies Saturday due to a chance for showers and increasing clouds Sunday afternoon.

