Metro Detroit weather: Showers, storms possible heading into more humid weekend

DETROIT - The drop in humidity across Metro Detroit has been nice, but it won’t last into the weekend.

We have another comfortable night ahead. Following a cooler afternoon, we’re on our way to the upper 50s and low 60s by early Thursday morning. A few rogue showers will clip our West and possibly South zones in the evening, but the vast majority of the region will stay dry.

Lakeshore flood advisories have been extended until 10 p.m. Wednesday for Sanilac and St. Clair counties. Stronger northeast winds will trigger 3- to 5-foot waves, making swimming dangerous and causing some minor flooding along the Lake Huron shoreline.

Showers and a rumble of thunder are possible Thursday, but that activity will be scattered. Nothing severe is expected. Highs will barely touch 80 degrees in the Metro Zone. Check out the 4ZONE Forecast page for numbers in your neighborhood.

Friday will be primarily dry, but some showers will develop late, most likely in the late evening. Those could linger into Saturday morning.

The weekend forecast keeps evolving. It still looks like Sunday will bring the more likely chance of thunderstorms, plus they’ll cover a larger area. On Saturday, the chance is smaller, but still exists. Heat and humidity will ramp up for the weekend, too. It will feel like 90 degrees by Sunday afternoon.

Right now, it doesn’t look like we’ll see much of a drop in humidity or temperatures for the first half of next week.

