Metro Detroit weather: Showers, storms return Wednesday after dry start to week

DETROIT - Well, that Father’s Day weather sure didn’t work out, did it? Mother Nature just hasn’t been able to get her timing right so far this spring. At least we have a nice day ahead on Tuesday.

Skies tonight will remain mostly cloudy, but it should be a quiet night with lows in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius) and calm air.

Even if Tuesday begins mostly cloudy, at least partly cloudy skies should develop by afternoon, with highs reaching the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius). Wind will be light, and from the southeast.

Tuesday’s sunrise is at 5:57 a.m., and Tuesday’s sunset is at 9:12 p.m.

Partly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Wednesday should start partly cloudy, with clouds increasing during the afternoon and some scattered showers and thunderstorms popping up.

Not everybody will necessarily get one, but some will. If you have outdoor plans Wednesday afternoon, make sure that you have the free Local4Casters weather app downloaded on your phone. Just search under “WDIV” in the app store. When you open the app, it opens right up to the radar page, which you can pan or zoom with your fingers.

Don’t forget that Wednesday is our last Weather Radio Campaign Day of the season. We’ll be at the Westland Meijer from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Not only can you come out and see Ben and Brandon, but you can also buy a weather radio at the special discounted price of $29.99.

That’s a pretty small price for the piece of mind you’ll get knowing that this little radio -- which sits there silently most of the time -- will sound a piercing alarm if a tornado warning is issued.

Remember: If severe storms knock out the cell phone network, this will be your only warning if you’re asleep. Remember the deadly Joplin, Missouri tornado? Much of the town’s cell service was taken out by severe storms earlier in the day. Yes, a weather radio could be your sole warning source overnight if a tornado threatens.

Showers and storms are likely Wednesday night, with lows in the low 60s (17 degrees Celsius).

Showers and storms should end by late afternoon Thursday, with highs in the low 70s (23 degrees Celsius).

Gradual clearing Thursday night, with lows in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius).

Friday looks really nice, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius). By the way, astronomical summer officially begins at 11:54 a.m.

Weekend outlook

Unfortunately, we haven’t shaken this unsettled weather pattern, and the approaching next system will give us shower and thunderstorm chances both days. Keep in mind that we do not expect it to rain all day each day.

There is shower and thunderstorm potential that we’ll fine tune the timing on as the week progresses. Highs Saturday should reach the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius), and then the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius) on Sunday.

Fireworks outlook

Which long range computer model will win this battle? The normally reliable ECMWF model brings a cold front through first thing in the morning, which leaves us dry and comfortable for the evening. However, the newly revamped GFS model, holds that front back and keeps us in the muggier shower and thunderstorm area through the evening. It’s too early to pick and choose -- we’ll just have to wait a few days and see.

Next three weeks

Just a quick note that I am having rotator cuff surgery Tuesday and will be out for the next three weeks. I’ve been down this road before, so I know what's ahead.

While it’s a rough road back, I am keeping this in proper perspective: I am not fighting for my life. I have close friends fighting very difficult battles where their lives depend upon the outcome. Not me.

While the surgery will keep me out of the office, it can’t keep me away from the weather. I will continue to monitor radar and the models and will still update those of you who follow me on Twitter once I’m up to it (@PGLocal4). Thanks in advance for your prayers for a successful procedure.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.