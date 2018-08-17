Metro Detroit weather: Showers, thunderstorms in spots Friday night

DETROIT - Metro Detroit residents have another another dreary drive home Friday, as an afternoon rainstorm delivers a decent amount of rain. It's still not hitting everyone's backyard, though.

Expect showers and thunderstorms to remain in spots through Friday evening. Then, we'll dry out overnight. Lows will drop to the upper 60s in most spots. Humidity will stick around, too.

The weekend still looks mainly dry. If we see a shower, it will probably happen Saturday afternoon, but it's still a slim shot. Highs will be warmer, reaching the mid-80s, with more sunshine. Humidity will be a touch lower.

Sunday will bring identical highs, more sunshine and a rain-free day. Humidity will drop a bit, too.

Look for slightly cooler temperatures next week. Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 70s, and that comes with our best chance of rain and thunderstorms.

Wet weather will get going Monday night and stretch through most of Tuesday. Humidity will stay high for the day.

The muggy weather will vacate Southeast Michigan on Wednesday. We’ll get a very pleasant day with more sun than clouds, and highs in the mid-70s. Then, we’ll stay dry going into next weekend.

