Metro Detroit weather: Showers, thunderstorms more numerous this weekend

DETROIT - Temperatures topped 80 degrees again Friday, but we won't return to that mark until next week. More importantly, showers and thunderstorms look more numerous through the weekend.

The severe threat should stay south of us for the next few days, but any thunderstorm Friday through Sunday will be slow-moving and could dump plenty of rain.

On Friday night, we'll see showers and storms early. Recent data suggests we might get a break from the rain through the late evening and most of the overnight, with showers and thunderstorms returning before sunrise.

If you've been following this forecast for the last few days, you know there is very low confidence in timing these periods of wet weather.

The best we can say about Saturday is plan for scattered showers and thunderstorms. As of now, it appears the wet weather will be fairly widely scattered in the morning, with perhaps a prolonged break midday into the early afternoon. A wave of energy will arrive in the afternoon, sparking more widespread showers and storms.

On Sunday, the rain chances will linger, but we've seen so many possible model solutions that don't agree with one another that timing the drops seems futile, at this point.

We will dry out early next week, at least. Check the 10-day forecast for a nice presummer warmup.

