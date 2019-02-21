Metro Detroit weather: Showers, thunderstorms possible during warm weekend

DETROIT - We're finishing a decent February day, but the weather in Metro Detroit will be even better Friday.

For the rest of Thursday night, clouds will continue to increase, especially across the South Zone. Lows will range from the upper teens in our North Zone to the mid-20s in our South Zone. That's noticeably colder than our start Thursday morning.

We'll still end up touching 40 degrees in spots Friday afternoon, and it will come with even more sunshine. Clouds will thin out quickly in the morning. Winds will be light all day.

The weekend will get interesting, but not because of snow or ice. Showers and a few thunderstorms will arrive Saturday night, and some of those storms might be strong.

There will be a multistate severe weather threat just to our south, so we'll be monitoring it closely. Highs Saturday will reach the upper 40s, but not until the evening. Sunday will start in the 40s before temperatures fall through the day.

Winds will be a big factor, even outside of thunderstorms. Expect gusts reaching 50 mph at times Sunday.

The cold and snow will come back next week in the 10-day forecast.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.