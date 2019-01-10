Metro Detroit weather: Single digit wind chills

Single digit wind chills this morning are keeping the dangerous cold around Metro Detroit to start your Thursday with air temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s. The winds are not as strong today, but still NW 10-17 mph all day and wind chills will struggle to get out of the single digits all morning. Bundle and layer up! We have some flurries and very light snow showers early on, and partly sunny skies this afternoon will only produce additional flurries. Highs will head back into the upper 20s feeling like teens this afternoon and evening.

Friday will be less windy and only slightly warmer after a chilly start again in the teens. Even without much wind, we may see some single digit to low teens for wind chills. Skies will be partly sunny to partly cloudy and highs will try to land in the low 30s with winds switching from NW to ESE 5-10 mph.

Snow chances arrive Saturday afternoon with most of the snow and energy from this storm staying south of the Ohio Border. We still expect light snow during the afternoon and evening south of M 59 laying down a nice inch or so around Metro Detroit with a few lingering flakes early Sunday morning. Weekend highs will be near freezing with lows in the low 20s and slightly warmer next week. Sunday looks mostly dry with partly sunny skies and still chilly. We’ll warm up a little bit early next week as we head from the low to mid 30s. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

