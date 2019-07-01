Metro Detroit weather: Slight chance of evening thunderstorm Monday

Monday evening finishes warm and muggy with even more humidity moving in late. Lows will drop only to the low 70s.

DETROIT - It’s a new month, with the same heat and humidity you “loved” from June.

There’s a very slim shot at an evening thunderstorm. The slightly higher chances are in our far North Zone. Nearly everyone else will go into Tuesday rain-free.

Speaking of rain, after getting more than we bargained for in Spring, June actually finished below normal! The final tally was two-thirds of an inch below normal to be exact.

But we will see better chances of thunderstorms Tuesday with higher humidity and air temperatures near 90 for highs. It will feel like 95 in many locations during the afternoon. Our severe risk is Marginal, which is the lowest on the scale. Strong wind gusts and large hail will be our largest threats.

From Wednesday through the start of the weekend, there aren’t many changes. We’ll be very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s to 90 and heat index readings will top 90 most of that stretch. Thunderstorms are possible each day. This includes the 4th of July on Thursday. Storms won’t cover enough of the day to washout outdoor activities, but you’ll have to keep the Local 4Casters app in one hand as you’re eating barbeque with the other.

Sunday we start to see drier air and slightly cooler temperatures. That pattern will take us back to work next week.

