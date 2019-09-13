Metro Detroit weather: Slight Risk for Severe Storms this afternoon

Happy Friday! It's going to be a little warmer today, and a little more muggy without a ton of sun. We have mostly cloudy skies and a few light showers around Metro Detroit this morning with temps in the more comfortable 50s to low 60s as you head out. Keep the umbrella handy today for scattered light morning showers, and a stronger line of storms later this afternoon. In fact, we are under a Slight Risk for Severe Storms this afternoon from 2pm to 6pm which means the storm line could blow through as the kids are getting out of school later today. These storms will be capable of damaging wind gusts, soaking downpours, and deadly lightning. Tornadoes and large hail are much less likely but an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Eyes to the skies!!! I believe conditions will rapidly improve for Friday Night High School Football games, but a few lingering showers and storms are possible through 7 or 8pm.

Skies will gradually improve Saturday for all of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario as cooler air slides in for the weekend. But, it's not too cool with a mix of sun and clouds, highs should hit the mid to maybe upper 70s Saturday with breezy conditions SW 5-15 mph gusting to 20-25 mph here and there. Sunday will be a little warmer weekend morning lows mainly in the 50s, highs will be closer to 80°F Sunday afternoon with a nice breeze SSW 5-15 mph.

Most of next week looks bone dry. Monday looks great with mostly sunshine and comfortable warmth and highs again near 80°F. You can get used to that number because we will be a couple of degrees north and south of 80°F all of next week and the showers and storms stay away until the end of the week. The computer models this morning hint at a few isolated showers possible late Thursday and/or Friday of next week but we'll keep you posted as we get closer. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

