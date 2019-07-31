Metro Detroit weather: Slightly cooler start

A slightly cooler start to the day with morning lows in the lower 60s while some of our suburbs are dipping into the upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Most of Metro Detroit stays partly sunny through the morning becoming partly cloudy as highs hit the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon. A few light showers are possible, especially near the Ohio Border or in our South Zone while most of us stay bone dry and mild with winds NNE 5-10 mph.

The perfect weather for the start of August as Thursday starts in the 50s and we ride in the 70s most of the day. We will see more sunshine tomorrow and less humidity and most of SE Lower Michigan will hit highs around 80 degrees tomorrow. It’s a carbon copy forecast for Friday with sun, low humidity, and highs in the lower 80s to end the work and school week.

The weekend will be a little warmer as highs head into the mid 80s while most of Metro Detroit enjoys a good deal of sunshine with a little more humidity. One model shows showers in our South Zone Sunday afternoon, but we’ll keep an eye on it calling the weekend ahead dry for now. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.