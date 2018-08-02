Metro Detroit weather: Slim chance of storms before weekend humidity

DETROIT - Storm chances Thursday night are slim, but the chances of getting hot this weekend are nearly 100 percent.

We should skate through Thursday night completely dry, but if a storm is able to sneak into the area, it will be in our North Zone. Otherwise, expect some scattered clouds overnight with warmer lows in the mid- to upper 60s.

The cold front that's triggering those storms in central Michigan will run out of steam over us Friday. That will be the lift necessary for a few scattered thunderstorms, mainly on the east side. Highs will return to the mid-80s by afternoon.

Our weekend will bring noticeable change. Even though temperatures will only inch up 3 to 5 degrees for Saturday and Sunday, humidity will make it feel even hotter. Expect partly cloudy skies both days. Morning lows will start in the mid-60s Saturday and near 70 degrees on Sunday.

We’ll keep the heat Monday with an added small chance of a thunderstorm. But most of next week will bring near-normal temperatures in the low to mid-80s, along with a reprieve from our higher weekend humidity.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.