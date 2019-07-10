Metro Detroit weather: Slim storm chances Wednesday as humidity spikes

DETROIT - Storm chances are slim Wednesday night in Metro Detroit, but they aren't completely nonexistent.

Southeast Michigan has a marginal risk for severe weather through the overnight hours, but there isn’t much to fuel those storms. Many of us won’t see a drop of rain. Just be vigilant through the night. Skies will remain mostly cloudy.

Humidity spiked Wednesday and will stay high until a cold front moves through closer to sunrise Thursday. The higher humidity will keep lows in the low 70s.

On the other side of that front, the humidity will slowly drop throughout the day Thursday, but the air won’t be as dry as earlier in the week. Expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-80s. There will be a weak disturbance crossing the area in the afternoon that might trigger a quick shower, but it won’t amount to much.

Friday will be another gold medal winner. Humidity will go even lower, with temperatures topping out in the low to mid-80s. We will get even more sunshine to end the week.

The weekend looks mainly dry, with an afternoon chance of showers or a storm Saturday. That will be the warmer and more humid day, with highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

We’re also watching potential tropical cyclone 2 in the Gulf. This will likely become Hurricane Barry by this weekend, and while parts of the Gulf will get more than 10 inches of rain, the remnants of that storm might end up close to Metro Detroit, or even on top of us, by Wednesday. There won’t be much left other than some gusty showers, but stay tuned.

