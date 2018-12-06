Metro Detroit weather: Snow flurries to create slick road conditions

DETROIT - Snow accumulation is the least of our worries, but the flurries, and even some freezing drizzle and sleet, will make for slick road conditions Thursday evening.

Even though precipitation will fade for the next few hours, a renewed batch of flurries and snow showers will show up after sunset through late evening. A fraction of an inch of snow is still possible, mainly in our North Zone.

Lows will be even colder Thursday night. Much of the area will drop into the teens, with low 20s hanging on in our Metro and South zones.

We'll end the work week dry with at least some sunshine Friday. Highs won't make it out of the 20s for most of us, though.

The weekend will kick off a slow, steady warmup that will take us back to normal temperatures by early next week.

On Saturday and Sunday, expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the low to mid-30s. Overnight lows will still fall to predominantly teens.

We'll catch a glimpse of 40-degree temperatures -- exciting, right? -- in our 10-day forecast.

