Metro Detroit weather: Snow possible Thursday, temperatures rise this week

DETROIT - With so many below-normal temperature days, just getting near average is cause for celebration -- and it looks like those milder days we're expecting will be even milder.

Cloud cover kept temperatures from dropping overnight, but we won't be so lucky Wednesday night. Even with just some breaks, temperatures will drop to the low 20s. Lighter winds should keep wind chills closer to air temperatures.

A few flakes will show up Thursday, mainly in the afternoon. They shouldn't last long enough in any one spot to give us more than a quick dusting, if that. Highs will finish in the low to mid-30s.

On Friday, morning lows will start around 30 degrees. That will be low enough to give us a morning mix of precipitation, but the amounts look light, so this should not have a big impact on our commute. What does show up should quickly change to rain as highs head to 40 degrees.

December will start with above-normal temperatures Saturday. Morning lows should stay above freezing in the Metro Zone. Then, expect temperatures in the mid-40s for afternoon highs. This will be coming with a serious soaker. Rainfall amounts will top 1 inch in most locations.

Sunday will be an improvement, but not completely dry. Look for widely scattered showers with plenty of clouds. Highs will be at their warmest mark of the forecast: in the upper 40s.

Then, it’s all downhill from there in the 10-day forecast.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.