Metro Detroit weather: Snow, rain return this week as temperatures rise

DETROIT - Metro Detroit is coming off a weekend with its coldest temperature since before Valentine’s Day. Temperatures will trend upward this week, but we won’t be snow-free.

Cloudy skies will last through the night as temperatures drop just a few degrees to the low and mid-20s.

Dry conditions will continue Tuesday, but winds will pick up a bit. Daytime highs should reach above freezing, but wind chills will keep it feeling like the 20s.

On Wednesday, a push of snow will arrive in the afternoon and evening. This will move in during the warmest part of the day, so expect some rain at the beginning, mainly in the South Zone. The remainder of the area will get minor accumulations ranging up to 1 inch.

On Thursday, we will sandwich a dry day between Wednesday’s snow and the rain expected Friday. Thursday’s highs will touch 40 degrees in some spots, and temperatures will continue to get warmer into the weekend.

All of Friday will be spent above freezing, but it’s going to be wet with light rain around during much of the day. Afternoon highs will reach the low 40s.

We’ll stay in the 40s for weekend highs. Right now we’re keeping the forecast dry, with a system staying just southeast of us. It won’t take much for that to change, so check back later this week for an update.

