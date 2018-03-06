Metro Detroit weather: Snow returns in time for morning commute

DETROIT - Our break from the snow is just about to expire.

Clouds will increase Monday night, but we should remain dry until just around sunrise. Temperatures will be slightly above normal, with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Snow will return Tuesday, and it's mainly going to affect the morning rush. After a midday break, more precipitation will arrive in the late afternoon and evening. The North Zone should still expect snow, but a wintry mix will be around elsewhere. Highs will range from the mid-30s to the low 40s.

Snow amounts will pale in comparison to last week's wallop. This time, we're in for 1-2 inches, with most of us on the low end of that range.

Snow showers will be around at times Wednesday and Thursday, but Tuesday is this week’s main event. Colder air will continue to invade through Thursday. Highs will be near the freezing mark, with lows in the 20s.

From Friday through the first part of next week, the sun will come back and temperatures will trend upward. Highs will move from the mid-30s Friday to the low 40s over the weekend. Morning lows will remain in the 20s, so our freeze/thaw cycle will return.

