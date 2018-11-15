Metro Detroit weather: Snow showers continue into this weekend, early next week

DETROIT - If you like snow, keep reading. If you don’t, skip to the end.

We'll still see snow scattered around Thursday night, but it won't amount to much. Temperatures will drop through the low 30s in the evening and finish on either side of 30 by daybreak. A snowflake or two is possible overnight, but most of us will stay cloudy and dry until our next system arrives Friday.

The Friday morning commute should be dry for most everyone, but West Zone locations will start seeing snow showers by 8 a.m. They'll be weakening as they move east through the morning. By noon, they'll be gone. It might leave a dusting behind on the grass, but that's it. Highs will touch 40 degrees, with clouds remaining in the afternoon.

Saturday morning will feature another round of snow, but with temperatures staying above freezing all day, accumulations should be limited to less than an inch and mainly in the North and West zones. Precipitation might turn to rain by lunchtime and be gone before sunset. Highs again will hit 40 degrees in spots.

We'll take a small temperature dip to finish the weekend before bouncing back to the 40s next week. It’s a mainly dry forecast from Sunday through Black Friday.

Tuesday might bring a snow shower, but it’s not an impressive system. Highs will range from the mid-30s Sunday through Tuesday to the 40s carrying through the back half of the week.

Thanksgiving Thursday looks a lot closer to normal, with temperatures starting in the mid-20s but rising to the low and mid-40s, all under partly cloudy skies.

Black Friday will be a touch milder, starting in the upper 20s and finishing solidly in the mid-40s.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.