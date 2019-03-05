Metro Detroit weather: Snow showers linger through Tuesday evening

DETROIT - As flakes fall around southeast Michigan, just remember, temperatures as warm as 50 degrees are around the corner.

Snow showers will linger through Tuesday evening, and some of the bursts might intensify, dropping visibility over a short stretch. We'll see the snow taper after midnight.

Overnight lows will be similar to Monday night, in the mid-single-digits with wind chills below zero. Check the 4ZONE Forecast to see how much colder the North and West zones will get overnight.

We won't get much improvement Wednesday. Highs will only reach the low and mid-20s, and again, wind chills will stay negative for nearly the entire day. Snow showers will return in the late afternoon and early evening.

More sunshine will move in Thursday, with highs in the upper 20s. Friday looks pretty decent as well, with partly cloudy skies and highs above freezing, in the mid-30s.

The noticeable change will come this weekend. Saturday will be the pick of the two days, even though it will be the cooler of the pair. We’ll stay dry through the daylight hours with increasing clouds. Highs will reach the mid-40s.

On Sunday, we’ll touch 50 degrees with morning rain. The afternoon looks dry, although clouds will remain.

Temperatures will drop 10 degrees on the high side Monday, but that’s still near-normal for early March. We’ll be at or above normal for the rest of the 10-day forecast.

