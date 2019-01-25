Metro Detroit weather: Snow showers, low temperatures expected Thursday night

Welcome to Thursday evening, Motown! Snow showers and squalls will develop. Colder air follows, again, with heavier snow early next week.

Auto Show enthusiasts and families going out to dinner will need to dress warmly and drive slowly, Thursday evening. Temperatures will be just below freezing as snow showers and squalls develop and migrate across from motor city area. Do not be surprised by white out conditions and spots slippery conditions in many others.

Thursday night remain snowy with frigid air arriving. Overnight lows fall to the upper single digits and low teens. Friday morning when chills will be near or below zero.

Friday will have on and off snow showers, and it will be below freezing all day long. Temperatures stagger to the middle teens in the afternoon. Wind chills will be below zero nearly all day.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy; flurries are possible, Saturday. It remains very cold with daytime temperatures upper teens and low 20s each day.

Detroit's next significant snow-maker arrives Monday. A new storm system brings light to heavy snow during the day and night. Temps will be in the 20s. Early indications suggest snow accumulations of at least 3 inches.

Afterward, another round of arctic air arrives with single digit lows in the morning and temperatures in the teens in the afternoon, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

