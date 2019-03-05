Metro Detroit weather: Snow squall chances Tuesday, warm up on the horizon

DETROIT - The snow showers and snow squall chances will be increasing through the rest of the day in very chilly conditions.

Temps will stay in the teens to near 20 degrees which is just above the record for the coldest high temperature ever on this day. Overnight lows are near records too but we will likely be just a hint warmer than those records.

Snow bands are on the move from Lake Michigan and although they may be heaviest along and north of M 59 (North Zone), we should all expect some tricky travel from the snow. Winds WSW become WNW later this afternoon 10-20 mph gusting 20-30 mph steering snow our way.

Some bands or squalls could stick to untreated roads and reduce visibility to near zero! Be careful the rest of your Fat Tuesday. Our Local4Casters App has the radar you'll need if you're hitting the road.

Wednesday

Wednesday is very cold once again considering average lows and highs range from mid 20s to low 40s. We won't see these numbers until Saturday. A brisk wind with single digit lows around Metro Detroit feeling sub-zero, and afternoon highs in the mid 20s at best. Winds WNW 8-18 mph keep wind chills a continuing issue, and a few more snow bands tomorrow.

Thursday

Thursday is bright and only a little warmer with sunshine warming us into the low 30s.

Weekend preview

We should feel 35-40 degree highs Friday and near 50°F this weekend. You can expect sun and clouds Saturday and rain on Sunday.

You can get your 7-Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.