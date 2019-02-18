Metro Detroit weather: Chilly Monday start with snow stacked up

Roads are snow covered as road crews around Metro Detroit are treating the roads early this morning. The roads are slick and slow with some light snow still coming down through 7am with a few flakes and flurries wrap things up around 8 or 9am. Morning temps are in the upper teens with wind chills in the single digits to low teens, and afternoon highs will head back into the mid and upper 20s under partly sunny skies. We should see more and more sunshine by mid to late afternoon and the breezes NNW 5-15 mph will relax by late afternoon.

It's a cold start Tuesday with morning lows in the teens to near single digits around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. We should see plenty of sunshine tomorrow as highs slowly climb a little closer to 30 degrees with lighter winds SW to SE 5-10 mph. Another challenging weather maker is on the way Wednesday.

We should start dry Wednesday with lows near 20 degrees and afternoon highs heading into the mid 30s. We will likely get some light snow in the afternoon mixing with freezing rain. If temps take off, we may see plain rain in the late afternoon and evening but we need to be prepared for a battle of snow and ice coming and going which could make the evening commute very dangerous. We'll keep you posted. Some moisture lingers into Thursday and rain is the most likely bet as temps head into the upper 30s and low 40s. The models call for highs near 50 degrees this weekend with some Sunday rain likely. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

