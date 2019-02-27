Metro Detroit weather: Snow totals for Wednesday, monitoring weekend storm track

Last night’s and this morning’s snow pattern sure wasn’t the typical, straight-forward snow…there were many factors contributing to the snow (and non-snow) periods we experienced.

Overall, most of the area came pretty close to what we expected. Here are some of the reports we’ve received so far today:

Flint 4.5”

Elba 3.8”

Lapeer 3.0”

Shelby Township 2.6”

Eastpointe 2.5”

Romulus 1.9”

Wyandotte 1.9”

Farmington Hills 1.8”

Ann Arbor 1.6”

Grosse Pointe 1.5”

Farmington 1.4”

Manchester 1.0”

Milan 1.0”

Saline 1.0”

The snow is gone, and skies will become mostly clear overnight. That, combined with dry air moving in and light wind, means that temperatures will fall into the mid teens (-10 degrees Celsius) in our Urban Heat Island, and all the way down to near 10 degrees (-12 degrees Celsius) in rural areas away from the city. Northwest wind at 2 to 5 mph.

Thursday and Friday

Mostly sunny to start our Thursday, with clouds then increasing during the afternoon. Highs near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius). Variable wind at 2 to 5 mph.

Thursday’s sunrise is at 7:11 a.m., and Thursday’s sunset is at 6:22 p.m. Hey…since sunrise is at 7:11, does that mean we get free Slurpies? Probably not…but it was a nice try.

Mostly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the upper teens (-8 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Forecast…and another storm to watch

An upper level disturbance crossing the state Friday night into Saturday morning could generate a period of light snow, but accumulations at this point appear to be an inch or less. In fact, the snow should be mostly gone by early afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius) will feel pretty mild compared to what’s coming next.

Saturday evening looks dry for our date night plans, as we then turn our attention to Sunday.

Long range models are developing a storm system in the Arkansas / Louisiana area, then tracking it northeast toward New England. The GFS model keeps the system’s moisture south of the state line and, thus, keep us dry.

The ECMWF model, on the other hand, brings that low a little farther north, and hits us with the northern part of the system’s snow shield…to the tune of a few inches of snow.

Meanwhile, the GEM model is right in the middle between the two…brushing us with lighter snow than the ECMWF.

This storm bears watching – especially since the upper level disturbance that will initiate this low is still way out over the Pacific.

It won’t be until it approaches the coast (Friday) and moves over the continent (Saturday) that the computer models will start locking in on a common solution, as they start ingesting upper air data in the vicinity of the system from our land-based radiosonde (weather balloons) network.

Regardless of whether or not we get snow Sunday, temperatures will take a nosedive, and only reach the low to mid 20s for highs (-5 degrees Celsius).

This very cold (but NOT Polar Vortex cold) air mass will stick around until Wednesday morning, before temperatures start moderating.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.