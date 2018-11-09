Metro Detroit weather: Snowy with sleet on roads Friday morning

DETROIT - Rain and snow are moving up from the south into SE Lower Michigan early on your Friday Morning and this will be tricky in many spots.

This wintry mix is more snow west of I-275 and a little more sleet and rain east of that line. Still, be prepared for a little extra time on the roads this morning through the early afternoon. We do expect some breaks in the action but some of the gaps we’re seeing on radar will fill in with more moisture.

Some areas won’t see any snow accumulation due to temps and the rain mixing in, but other areas in our West and North Zones may get 2-3 inches of snow stacking up on some grassy surfaces.

Most of us will see slushy accumulations and not much more. Still a tricky forecast and travel day so stay tuned to Local 4 News Today all morning and ClickonDetroit all day. Temps will hang in the mid 30s with the winds picking up late afternoon and evening WSW 7-17 mph.

Friday night, Saturday forecast

More rounds of snow are likely tonight and tomorrow morning as the cooler air fills in and the storm slowly spins out of our area. Some of these snow bands later tonight and overnight into Saturday morning will be dangerous and slick. Be careful if you’re heading to East Lansing for Ohio State vs. Michigan State and bundle up tomorrow.

Saturday morning snow showers and temps in the low to mid 20s early with gusty winds W 15-30 mph making it feel VERY COLD all day tomorrow. Layer, layer, layer up! Skies are only partly sunny in the afternoon with a few flurries.

The rest of your weekend is a little warmer and more quiet with a cold start Sunday in the 20s. But some sun mixed with many clouds will allow highs to warm back into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Monday is a bit up in the air as a storm will be moving up from the south and it looks like a near miss.

So we’ll expect partly sunny or mostly cloudy skies and highs near 40 degrees or maybe a little warmer. Tuesday brings another snow chance but it doesn't look like much with cooler air and highs in the low to mid 30s. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.



• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.