Metro Detroit weather: Soggy and stormy start

It's a soggy and stormy start to your Thursday around Metro Detroit and your drive will be slippery and slow due to the morning soaking moving through our area. Temperatures are in the mid 50s as you head out, and cooler air will start pumping in through the midday and afternoon so don't expect too much of a warm up as highs likely struggle to get out of the mid 60s for most. Showers will linger through the lunch hour and the winds shift from the east to the west by late morning W 5-15 mph gusting 20-25 mph. Although shower chances decrease and overall conditions improve, we won't likely see a lot of sunshine today as clouds hold on through most of the afternoon and evening.

It will be a cooler, and mostly cloudy night ahead as we wake up to morning lows Friday in the 40s to low 50s. We will get a little bit of sunshine filtered through a stubborn cloud deck making it only partly sunny through the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s at best. Yes, this is the coolest air of the season so far, and it will hang on for a few days. Friday is a dry day, but you'll need the sweatshirts and jackets as you head out Friday evening for High School Football, or whatever plans you have. The winds will be a bit pesky too N 5-15 mph gusting 15-20 mph at times tomorrow.

The weekend starts out dry with very Fall-like conditions Saturday, starting with super cool morning lows in the low to mid 40s. Brrrr! Some of our suburbs may be flirting with the 30s to start the weekend. We will get some sunshine through the morning and early afternoon taking highs into the low to mid 60s, and then skies fill with clouds late in the day ahead of rain moving in late. Showers will likely hold off until late night and/or overnight into early Sunday. So, Sunday starts with early morning showers but most of the day and the weekend for that matter, will be on the dry side. Sunday afternoon highs will head back to seasonal averages in the upper 60s to low 70s. And, that's because we'll get some afternoon sunshine and a warming breeze from the southwest. It looks like a nice and bright first half of next week with sunshine Monday through Wednesday and highs in the low to mid 60s. More shower chances return by Thursday so stay tuned. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

