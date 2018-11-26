Metro Detroit weather: Some lake effect snow expected Tuesday

DETROIT - Lake effect snow showers are likely for your Tuesday as temps are falling and winds are still cranking.

We’ll wake to temps in the mid 20s tomorrow with cloudy skies and highs will only hit the low 30s as winds will not stop W 10-20 mph gusting to 25 mph.

So, afternoon snow showers will blow from Lake Michigan and some bands or squalls could make driving dangerous through the afternoon hours around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

Wednesday, Thursday forecast

Wednesday and Thursday look cool but less flakey. Snow showers will diminish as winds relax a little bit. Both days stay mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s and a few flakes possible Wednesday before the wind finally relaxes in the afternoon.

Again, Wednesday and Thursday look mostly dry, but a wintry mix to rain is likely as we head into Friday and your weekend ahead. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

