Metro Detroit weather: Some sun Thursday morning, then clouds increase

DETROIT - A very chilly start to your Thursday with Metro Detroit temps in the single digits to low teens as you head out, and luckily there's not much wind.

Still, wind chills will be getting down into the single digits, and areas including Lapeer are subzero to start the day. Bundle up! We will see some clear skies and sunshine this morning, followed by clouds filling in through the early afternoon and evening without any snow today.

Roads may be icy in spots early today, but we won't get any more storms until Saturday.

Highs will be in the lower 30s as mostly sunny skies turn mostly cloudy and light winds NW to SE 5-10 mph.

Friday forecast

Friday starts out cold again with teens feeling like single digits early tomorrow under mostly clear skies. We will see mostly sunshine all day tomorrow around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario and highs trying to climb to 40 degrees, but will likely fall just short.

Snow showers will be on the way increasing clouds into the evening hours but it's a dry day Friday.

Saturday forecast

Saturday starts with snow and we will get a nice coating, but no big snows or storms. A snowy morning with less than an inch for most and this system may throw down a little rain on the tail end into the early afternoon as highs climb into the mid or even upper 30s.

Model data though suggests just snow and not much.

Sunday forecast

Sunday will be a close call. A storm is passing to our south, but expect areas south of I-94 in our South Zone to get snow through the morning hours. Be on the lookout because if the path of that storm shifts slightly north, we could all be in for some more light to moderate snow on Sunday as temps tumble. We will have 20s all day feeling colder as the winds pick up.

Next week is very, very cold for early March standards. Highs average near 40 degrees this time of year, but we will have mostly teens and 20s next week with lake effect snow showers coming and going Monday and Tuesday.

