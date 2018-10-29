Metro Detroit weather: Some sunshine Monday, rain on its way

DETROIT - As expected, our weekend weather was nothing to brag about as the persistent chilly rain really put a damper on outdoor activities.

The spiraling upper level system has finally moved out, and we'll have a dry day ahead, although it won't be much to enjoy as highs barely creep above 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius), and it'll feel cooler than that due to west winds at 10 to 20 mph. Although there will be a lot of cloud cover around, there will also be some breaks of sun, so take the sunglasses with you today.

Partly cloudy tonight, with lows in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 4 to 8 mph.

Partly cloudy to start our Tuesday, then skies become mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

Rain develops Tuesday night as the Halloween Cold Front we told you about last week approaches. It'll be a mild night, with lows in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Halloween weather forecast

Rain will start our day Wednesday, then will move out as the cold front sweeps across the area during the afternoon. The rain should end by afternoon, but keep in mind that lawns will still be wet, so you'll want to keep our Trick or Treaters on the pavement as much as possible so their shoes and feet don't get wet (or, just have them wear boots).

Highs Wednesday will reach the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius), with temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees (9 to 10 degrees Celsius) in the early evening.

Mostly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Rain is likely on Thursday, with highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Showers continue Thursday night, with lows in the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

We still have a chance of showers Friday, although it doesn't appear that they'll be as widespread as on Thursday. Highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Weekend weather forecast

Mostly cloudy on Saturday with a scattered shower possible. Highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Sunday, with highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

