Metro Detroit weather: Spectacular fireworks forecast

DETROIT - We’ve been telling you for a week now to expect perfect weather for the Ford Fireworks, and nothing has changed to diminish that forecast. We’ll remain dry through the evening, with just some thin cirrus clouds making for a spectacular sunset (take pictures and post them on Storm Pins!). Wind will be light, and temperatures will fall into the low 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius) by the end of the big show.

If you’re coming downtown, this will be the first year in a long time that we don’t swelter. If you can’t make it to see North America’s biggest fireworks display in person, remember that Local 4 is the only station to watch start-to-finish live coverage, beginning at 8:00 p.m.

Lows tonight should drop into the upper 50s, so it’ll be another great night of sleeping weather. But don’t get used to it.

We’ll start our Tuesday with mostly sunny skies, and we should keep the sunshine through the morning hours before clouds increase during the afternoon.

The vast majority of us will stay dry through the afternoon, but a few showers or thunderstorms may creep across the state line and affect our southern areas by late afternoon. Expect highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius). East-southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph will keep things a tad cooler near the big lakes.

Tuesday’s sunrise is at 5:59 a.m., and Tuesday’s sunset is at 9:14 p.m.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Tuesday night, with muggy lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

At least scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius).

Dangerous heat wave details

As we told you last week, a significant heat wave is headed our way, and now it the time to prepare.

Those without air conditioning, especially the elderly, those in poor health, and very young children, are particularly susceptible. Try to make plans with family and friends that do have air conditioning to perhaps visit with them to take some of the heat stress off your body.

Remember that this is much more than about the daytime highs: overnight lows being so warm don’t allow your body to cool down much, so you remain stressed through the night, which further taxes the system.

If you don’t have access to air conditioning, do whatever you can to cool your core body temperature, and also stay well hydrated with water (remember that alcohol and caffeine DEHYDRATE you). Cold showers and baths work wonders to cool you off -- please consider that, and also please check on your elderly neighbors and neighbors with children.

Remember that you can also head to the air conditioned mall and do a little shopping to escape the heat. Also remember that this heat is dangerous for our pets, too. They need access to cool, fresh water to stay hydrated, and remember if you take your dog for a walk that the pavement will be very hot during the day, and can burn the bottoms of their feet.

Things start heating up on Thursday under mostly sunny skies. Highs will reach the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows near 70 degrees (20 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny, hot and even more humid on Friday, with highs in the low to mid 90s (34 degrees Celsius). The humidity will make it feel like 100 degrees (38 degrees Celsius).

Oppressively muggy Friday night, with lows in the mid 70s (24 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny and hot on Saturday, with highs in the mid to upper 90s (36 degrees Celsius). The humidity will make it feel like 107 degrees (42 degrees Celsius).

Oppressively muggy again Saturday night, with lows in the mid 70s (24 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy and hot on Sunday, with highs in the mid 90s (34 degrees Celsius). The humidity will make it feel like 104 degrees (40 degrees Celsius).

It appears that a weak front on Monday may knock us back into the upper 80s to low 90s (31 to 33 degrees Celsius) by early next week, but we don’t see much relief beyond that for many days.

