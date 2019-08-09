Metro Detroit weather: Spectacular weekend forecast with sunshine, low humidity

DETROIT - The weekend is here, and the weather is going to be spectacular in Metro Detroit.

The remainder of Friday evening will be mostly clear with temperatures falling through the 70s. Winds will be light, but of course, the main attraction will be low humidity. Dew points are in the 40s and 50s, which is very dry air for midsummer. That won’t change for the remainder of the weekend.

Saturday will feature more sunshine, more dry air and normal highs in the low 80s.

There are some small changes for Sunday. Expect a few more clouds, but no appreciable increase in humidity. Highs will finish in the mid-80s.

Going into next week, we’ve only got one solid chance of rain, and that’s with scattered thunderstorms Tuesday. Otherwise, it’s a consistent forecast with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the low to mid-80s and lows generally in the 60s.

Humidity will become more noticeable early in the week, but it won’t be terrible.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.