Metro Detroit weather: Spring arrives today with showers

Spring arrives at 5:58 PM today and the Spring showers will arrive after lunch time. We are waking up to temps in the upper 20s to low 30s under mostly clear skies and we will start the day warming with sunshine. High clouds will stream in mid morning into the early afternoon as the leading edge of rain coming in later. You should expect the rain to begin around 2pm and light rain showers will be coming through all afternoon and evening. High temps will hit the mid to upper 40s as the rain arrives and then cool down to the lower 40s during the showers, so it’s too warm for any snow concerns, although we may see a few wet snowflakes mixing in. The winds will help us warm today S 5-15 mph gusting 20-25 mph.

Any remnant rain will fade Thursday morning before 8 or 9am as we begin a dry and slow warming stretch into the weekend. Thursday temps start in the low to mid 30s and finish with mid to upper 40s under partly sunny skies. If we can clear the afternoon clouds for a couple of hours, we may see a few of you hitting 50 degrees around Metro Detroit. Friday starts with a weak cool front and a few spotty showers, but it will be a mostly dry day to end the work and school week. Highs take a minor step back settling in the lower 40s under partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions.

The weekend ahead looks fabulous for all of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario as we expect tons of sun. Highs will be around 45 to 50 degrees Saturday and well into the mid 50s Sunday. We do have a chance for a little mix to rain early Monday so stay tuned as we head back to work and school. We have issued the ‘No Snow Guarantee’ which means we don’t expect any accumulating snow to stick around in the near future. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

