Metro Detroit weather: Spring has sprung, but there are snow showers forecasted

DETROIT - It’s still too early to ask for a refund on this spring thing, but we’re not going in the right direction.

Thursday's pesky clouds may thin a bit tonight, but we're tracking a disturbance that will bring some snow showers to the area late tonight and early Friday morning. Lows will drop to the low to mid-30s.

Some of those snow showers will linger into the morning commute, with better chances in our West and North zones. A quick dusting isn't out of the question, either.

Clouds will thin out somewhat in the afternoon, but temperatures will be even colder than today, barely touching 40 in the afternoon. Add to that a 15 to 25 mph and wind chills will be below freezing the entire day.

Saturday brings the sun. Highs will still be below normal. We’ll wake up to morning temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s. Sunshine takes us to the mid-40s in the afternoon.

Temps spike on Sunday as clouds increase late. We’ll be sandwiched between systems Sunday night. Most of the precipitation should remain to the south, but a raindrop or snowflake isn’t out of the question.

Check out the weekend warmup and next week's fall from grace (that's probably too dramatic) in our 10-day forecast.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.