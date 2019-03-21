Metro Detroit weather: Spring is here, but Friday will feel more like winter

Well, it’s our first full day of official spring, and Mother Nature has decided not to buy into the program.

Temperatures for most of us have hovered not far from 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius) this afternoon, and we’ll drop into the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius) overnight.

A potent upper level disturbance dropping southeast across the state will trigger some snow showers later at night, and they will be most noticeable in our North Zone, which could receive a dusting.

Wind will pick up later tonight as well, blowing from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph by dawn.

Friday

Any snow showers early Friday (TGIF!) morning will quickly end, with partial sunshine hopefully developing during the afternoon. Highs will only be near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius) but, with a gusty northwest wind blowing at 15 to 25 mph, wind chills will only be around 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius). Brrr….

Becoming mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the low 20s (-6 degrees Celsius).

Saturday

Saturday will be a spectacular day…you may not even see a cloud but, if you do, don’t worry…it’s just lost. Even though highs will only warm into the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius), remember that the late-March sun angle is much higher than it was a couple of months ago…the sun’s rays are stronger and you’ll notice it.

No weather issues for our date night, as skies will remain clear until later at night when some clouds approach. Evening temperatures will be falling through the 30s (4 to 2 degrees Celsius), with light wind. Temperatures should bottom out in the upper 20s (-2 to -1 degree Celsius) by dawn.

Sunday

Sunday will begin partly cloudy, but clouds will increase and we’ll become mostly cloudy. Temperatures, though, will be milder than on Saturday…reaching the low 50s during the afternoon (10 to 11 degrees Celsius).

There’s the chance for a shower overnight Sunday night as the next cold front approaches, but the shower chance is far from certain…some models actually keep us mostly dry. Lows in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius).

IF was get any rain showers Sunday night, they could mix with some wet snow first thing Monday morning before ending. It’s going to be a breezy and cold day, with temperatures likely not making it out of the 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Next week

Becoming mostly clear Monday night, with lows in the low 20s (-6 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs on Tuesday in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius), then warming into the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius) on Wednesday.

The warming continues on Thursday as breezy winds from the south push warmer air up our way. It’ll also push moisture this way, too, so clouds should increase and some showers are possible. Highs, however, should reach the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius)!

We have a better chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday. It’ll still be breezy and warm. In fact, it’s possible that we’ll start the day not far from 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius), with highs in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius).



