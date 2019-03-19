Metro Detroit weather: Spring officially begins Wednesday

Even though it comes with the caveat that Mother Nature typically doesn’t keep to a calendar and lags behind a bit, it’s still psychologically important to know that astronomical spring officially begins Wednesday at 5:58 p.m.

And no, don’t try to balance an egg at 5:58 p.m. – that’s a common myth that surfaces every year at this time. The vernal equinox (moment when spring begins) has nothing to do with your ability to balance an egg.

Tonight

Tonight will be a typical last night of winter, with skies becoming partly cloudy to mostly clear, and then partly cloudy again later at night. Lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius). South wind at 4 to 8 mph.

Wednesday

We’ll start our Wednesday with partial sunshine – a dry morning rush hour – but clouds will rapidly increase, and rain will move in for the afternoon (west of US-23, it’s not out of the question that you get the first drops between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.).

Highs in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius), with a south wind at 10 to 15 mph. Happy Spring!

Wednesday’s sunrise is at 7:37 a.m., and Wednesday’s sunset is at 7:45 p.m.

Showers continue Wednesday night…ending by 3:00 a.m. Lows in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Thursday and Friday

Cloudy to start on Thursday, then skies become partly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Partly to mostly cloudy Thursday night with a rain or snow shower possible as an upper level disturbance drops southeast across the area. Lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy first thing Friday morning, then skies become partly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs only near 40 degrees (5 degrees Celsius), and it’ll be breezy…making for a pretty raw day.

Becoming mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the low 20s(-5 degrees Celsius).

Weekend still looks nice, but there’s one thing to monitor

Saturday will be a nice day…wall to wall sunshine, with highs in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius). Remember that the sun’s rays are much stronger in March than they are in January, so those mid 40s will feel pretty nice.

Clear Saturday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the mid 50s (12 degrees Celsius). There is going to be a cold front crossing the area late Sunday night, and some models suggest a speeding up of the front’s timing and increasing our cloud cover Sunday afternoon…perhaps even with a shower chance mainly north of I-69. We will continue to monitor but, right now, the day looks nice.

Showers are likely Sunday night ahead of the aforementioned cold front. Lows in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Next week

Any showers we have at daybreak Monday will move out, with skies becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon. It’ll be a breezy day with highs in the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

After Monday we get a string of three consecutive mostly sunny days, with cooler highs Tuesday and Wednesday (low to mid 40s…5 to 6 degrees Celsius), and then highs approaching 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius) on Thursday…but not as warm as yesterday’s long-range models were advertising.

