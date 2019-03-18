Metro Detroit weather: Spring (will soon be) in the air!

Yes, we had a chilly weekend that included those always lovable March snow showers.

Yes, we’ve started the week on a chilly note, with afternoon temperatures just getting to around 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

But have patience…some weather that will definitely make you smile is on the way!

Tonight

Tonight shouldn’t pose any weather problems, as the clouds that popped up during the daytime (some of which even had some sprinkles) will fade away after sunset, with lows in the mid 20s (-3 degrees Celsius). Wind will be light (from the southwest at 2 to 5 mph), so there won’t be much wind chill to deal with.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny to start on Tuesday, then becoming partly cloudy to partly sunny…just like today. Highs in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius) are pretty close to average for this time of year.

Tuesday’s sunrise is at 7:39 a.m., and Tuesday’s sunset is at 7:44 p.m.

Partly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Wednesday

We’ll start with some sunshine Wednesday morning, followed by increasing clouds and the chance for a few light showers by afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius), although it’ll become a breezy day with gusts over 20 mph by afternoon.

Spring officially begins at 5:58 p.m.! Give Mother Nature a day to get her stuff together, and then we’ll start seeing some awesome spring weather moving in!

Mostly cloudy Wednesday night with some rain showers still possible during the first half of the night. Lows in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius).

Thursday and Friday

Mostly cloudy to start on Thursday, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Clear skies Friday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Forecast

The upcoming weekend looks fantastic…a great weekend to get out in the yard and pick up branches from those two big windstorms, take a walk, or even play some golf at one of the handful of courses that stay open in the winter!

Mostly sunny on Saturday, with highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Clear skies Saturday night, with lows in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius)…date night looks good.

Mostly sunny again on Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

