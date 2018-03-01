Metro Detroit weather: Springlike temperatures give way to another round of snow

DETROIT - Sneaky sunshine got us to 60 degrees again Wednesday, but we'll trade the shades for shovels in about 24 hours.

Wednesday night will be cloudy and cool with lows dropping into the mid-30s. Rain might start in our South Zone prior to sunrise, and will be around during daylight for most of us.

Rain will continue throughout the day, transitioning to snow at the start of the afternoon commute for most of us.

Snow will continue through the evening and wrap up around midnight. Accumulations will range from around an inch in our South Zone to as much as 5 inches in our North Zone and northern West Zone. Check the 4ZONE tab to see how what your community can expect.

The slushy snow will freeze solid overnight before mostly melting away Friday when highs hit 40 degrees. Plus, we’ll get some sunshine to go along with it.

Our first weekend in March will bring plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will be below freezing at night before rising into the low 40s in the afternoon. That trend will continue into Monday.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.