Metro Detroit weather: Sprinkles flee, becoming colder Sunday night

DETROIT - Welcome to Sunday night, Motown!

It becomes colder overnight. Some sun returns for the holiday Monday. There are showers again midweek, but more sun for the end of the work-week.

As sprinkles and light rain leave, Sunday night goes from cloudy to partly cloudy. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 30s and low 40s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and cool. Highs will be in the low 50s.

It becomes milder again Tuesday. Daytime temps reach 60 degrees. There's a chance of showers, again. The first drops may fall during the late afternoon and leaving.

After a wet Tuesday night, Wednesday morning will have scattered, light rain. Cooler, again, with Wednesday afternoon temps in the low 50s.

Thursday and Friday become sunnier. It will feel like fall with afternoon temps in the 50s.

Saturday will be milder with showers and highs in the low 60s.

Good marathon weather, Sunday, with low 40s in the morning and upper 50s in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny.

